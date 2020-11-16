Walmart to sell most of Japan's Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten

Business

Walmart to sell most of Japan's Seiyu to KKR and Rakuten

U.S retailer Walmart Inc has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen (US$1.65 billion), the companies said.

Logos of Walmart and Seiyu are pictured at the headquarters office in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logos of Walmart and Seiyu are pictured at the headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Bookmark

TOKYO: U.S retailer Walmart Inc has agreed to sell most of Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten in a deal that values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen (US$1.65 billion), the companies said.

KKR will buy 65per cent of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20per cent stake while Walmart will retain 15per cent, the companies said in a joint statement.

The move will enable to Seiyu to accelerate its digital transformation, they said.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark