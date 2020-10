Walt Disney restructures media and entertainment businesses

Walt Disney Co said on Monday it will manage its content under three separate groups - studios, general entertainment and sports - while housing its distribution and commercialization activities into a global media and entertainment distribution unit.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

