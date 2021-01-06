Warburg Pincus invests US$100 million in Indian consumer electronics firm boAt

BENGALURU: U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about US$100 million in India's boAt, the consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday.

BoAt, known for its budget-friendly bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly US$283 million after a US$59.6 million funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.

Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained.

During the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a market share of 32.4per cent in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.

The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of 7.01 billion Indian Rupees (US$95.86 million), as of March 2020.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

