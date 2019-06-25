WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros

WarnerMedia, part of AT&T Inc, said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190624:nBw11GtfYa on Monday the company has appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros.

Sarnoff is currently the President of BBC Studios Americas.

AT&T, the second largest U.S. wireless carrier, bought WarnerBros as part of its US$85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year.

Warner Bros former Chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara resigned from one of Hollywood's most powerful studios in March following a report that he improperly helped an actress obtain roles at the studio.

