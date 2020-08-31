Warren Buffett looks to Japan, takes 5% stakes in five trading companies

REUTERS: Berkshire Hathaway said it has acquired slightly more than 5per cent of the shares in five large Japanese companies, marking a departure for Chairman Warren Buffett as he looks outside the United States to bolster his conglomerate.

In a statement on Sunday, Buffett's 90th birthday, Berkshire said it acquired its stakes in Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui & Co and Sumitomo over approximately 12 months.

Berkshire said it intends to hold the investments for the long term, and may boost its stakes to 9.9 per cent. A Berkshire insurance business, National Indemnity, is holding the shares.

"I am delighted to have Berkshire Hathaway participate in the future of Japan," Buffett said in a statement. "The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more.... I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit."

The Japanese investments will help Buffett reduce his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's dependence on the U.S. economy, which last quarter suffered its deepest contraction in at least 73 years as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Many of Berkshire's own operating businesses have struggled, and Berkshire this month took a US$9.8 billion writedown on its Precision Castparts aircraft parts business.

Berkshire owns more than 90 businesses including the BNSF railroad and Geico car insurer outright.

It also invests in dozens of companies including Apple Inc , with a roughly US$125 billion stake based on its holdings as of Jun 30, as well as American Express, Bank of America and Coca-Cola.

Most of Berkshire's operating businesses are American, though it has acquired a handful of foreign companies including Israel's IMC International Metalworking and German motorcycle apparel retailer Detlev Louis.

Additional investments in Japan could also help Buffett reduce Berkshire's cash stake, which ended June at a record US$146.6 billion

