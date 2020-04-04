Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some stake in Delta Air Lines

Business

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some stake in Delta Air Lines

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has sold some of its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc .

FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett seen at the annual Berkshire shareholder sho
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett seen at the annual Berkshire shareholder shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has sold some of its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc .

Berkshire is among the largest investors in the carrier. It is also among the largest shareholders in American Airlines Group Inc , Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc .

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark