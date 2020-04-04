Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells some stake in Delta Air Lines
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday it has sold some of its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc .
Berkshire is among the largest investors in the carrier. It is also among the largest shareholders in American Airlines Group Inc , Southwest Airlines Co and United Airlines Holdings Inc .
