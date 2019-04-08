Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO: FT

Warren Buffett, Wells Fargo & Co's largest shareholder, urged the bank to look outside Wall Street for a new chief executive officer, in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday.

"They just have to come from someplace (outside Wells) and they shouldn't come from Wall Street. They probably shouldn't come from JPMorgan or Goldman Sachs," Buffett told FT.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

