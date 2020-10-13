Washington state seeks US$100,000 from Twitter for campaign finance violations

Washington state seeks US$100,000 from Twitter for campaign finance violations

Twitter Inc has to pay US$100,000 to Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

File photo of the Twitter logo displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Twitter received nearly US$200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3nOaSkz)

The company failed to maintain the required records for at least 38 Washington candidates and committees that reported paying US$194,550 for political advertising on Twitter's platform since 2012, according to papers filed at the King County Superior Court.

"Transparency in political advertising is critical to a free and informed electorate," Ferguson said. "Whether you are a local newspaper or a multinational social media platform, you must follow our campaign finance laws."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

