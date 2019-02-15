Watchdog extends monitors mandate at Deutsche Bank on Danske dealings

German financial watchdog Bafin has extended the mandate of its monitor at Deutsche Bank over the bank's role in the a money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, Germany's flagship lender said in a statement on Friday.

"There is a strong interest in the matters concerning Danske Bank Estonia among regulators globally. There are still no indications of misconduct on our part in this context", Deutsche Bank said.

Earlier, German weekly Der Spiegel reported that the monitor had notified the bank on the mandate extension some days ago.

