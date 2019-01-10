Watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to re-examine 20,000 risky customers by June

Germany's financial markets watchdog is requiring Deutsche Bank to re-examine the files of about 20,000 risky clients by the end of June as part of its "know your customer" process, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT: Germany's financial markets watchdog is requiring Deutsche Bank to re-examine the files of about 20,000 risky clients by the end of June as part of its "know your customer" process, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank has come under fire for weaknesses in its procedures in identifying clients to prevent money laundering and the financing of extremists.

Advertisement

The June deadline was imposed when watchdog BaFin announced in September that it had ordered the lender to do more to prevent money laundering, without giving details. It said it had appointed a third party, KPMG, to assess progress.

Handelsblatt first reported the requirement earlier on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The customers will be re-evaluated under the terms of a new money laundering directive. The bank will have another year or more to examine the status of less risky customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Jan Harvey)