Weak US producer prices support another Fed interest rate cut

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, leading to the smallest annual increase in nearly three years, which could give the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates again later this month.

WASHINGTON: U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in September, leading to the smallest annual increase in nearly three years, which could give the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates again later this month.

The weak producer inflation readings reported by the Labor Department on Tuesday came against the backdrop of a slowing economy amid trade tensions and cooling growth overseas. The Fed cut rates in September after reducing borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008, to keep the longest economic expansion on record, now in its 11th year, on track.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The producer price index for final demand dropped 0.3per cent last month, weighed down by decreases in the costs of goods and services, the government said. That was the largest decline since January and followed a 0.1per cent gain in August.

In the 12 months through September the PPI increased 1.4per cent, the smallest gain since November 2016, after rising 1.8per cent in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI nudging up 0.1per cent in September and advancing 1.8per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food, energy and trade services components, producer prices were unchanged last month after jumping 0.4per cent in August. The so-called core PPI increased 1.7per cent in the 12 months through September after climbing 1.9per cent in August.

The Fed, which has a 2per cent annual inflation target, tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for monetary policy. The core PCE price index rose 1.8per cent on a year-on-year basis in August and has undershot its target this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some economists expect the U.S. central bank could cut rates at its Oct. 29-30 policy meeting amid signs that the Trump administration's 15-month trade war with China, which has weighed on business investment and pushed manufacturing into recession, was impacting the broader economy.

While the unemployment rate dropped to near a 50-year low of 3.5per cent in September, hiring slowed significantly, with the three-month average gain in private payrolls falling to 119,000 jobs, the smallest since July 2012, from 135,000 in August.

In addition, private services industry growth slowed to a three-year low in September.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the producer inflation data.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

BROAD WEAKNESS

In September, wholesale energy prices fell 2.5per cent, matching August's decline. They were pulled down by a 7.2per cent decline in gasoline prices, which followed a 6.6per cent percent drop in August.

Gasoline accounted for three quarters of the 0.4per cent drop in goods prices last month. Goods prices decreased 0.5per cent in August. In the 12 months through September, goods prices dropped 0.5per cent, the most since August 2016.

Wholesale food prices rebounded 0.3per cent in September, lifted by a 26.8per cent surge in the cost of chicken eggs. Food prices dropped 0.6per cent in August. Core goods prices fell 0.1per cent last month. They were unchanged in August.

The cost of services fell 0.2per cent, the most since February 2017, after increasing 0.3per cent in August. Services were dragged down by a 1.0per cent drop in trade services, which measure changes in margins received by wholesalers and retailers.

Nearly half of the drop in services was attributed to a 2.7per cent decrease in machinery and vehicle wholesaling.

The cost of healthcare services rose 0.3per cent after rising 0.2per cent in August. The cost of hospital outpatient care surged 1.1per cent, the biggest rise since 2014, after slipping 0.1per cent in August. There were gains in the costs of doctor visits and hospital inpatient care.

Portfolio management fees were unchanged last month after increasing 0.5per cent in August. Those fees and healthcare costs feed into the core PCE price index.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)