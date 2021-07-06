Weibo chairman says not in talks to take company private

China's Weibo Corp chairman Charles Chao said on Tuesday he informed the company that he had no discussions with anyone regarding taking the social media company private.

Reuters had earlier reported on Tuesday that Chao and a state investor were in talks to take the Nasdaq-listed company private in a deal that could value it at more than US$20 billion.

