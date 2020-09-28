Weibo owner Sina to be taken private by CEO in US$2.6 billion deal

Sina Corp , owner of social media platform Weibo, will be taken private by a holding company led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao in a US$2.6 billion deal, the Chinese internet company said on Monday.

REUTERS: Sina Corp , owner of social media platform Weibo, will be taken private by a holding company led by Chief Executive Officer Charles Chao in a US$2.6 billion deal, the Chinese internet company said on Monday.

The offer price of US$43.3 represents an 18per cent premium to stock's close on July 2, the last trading day before Sina received the preliminary offer of US$41 per share.

Chao-controlled holding company, New Wave, owns a 12.15per cent stake in Sina as of July 10 and is the largest shareholder of the company, according to Refinitiv-Eikon data.

Interest in Chinese take-private deals has been rising following tensions between China and the United States, with several companies considering whether to keep a New York listing or move instead to Shanghai, Shenzhen or Hong Kong.

The U.S.-listed shares of Sina were up about 8per cent in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

