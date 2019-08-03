Wells Fargo boosts estimate for possible legal reserve shortfall to US$3.9 billion

Business

Wells Fargo boosts estimate for possible legal reserve shortfall to US$3.9 billion

Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that it boosted its estimate for a possible legal reserve shortfall to US$3.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, from US$3.1 billion earlier this year, according to a regulatory filing.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a Wells Fargo bank branch in Washington
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks by a Wells Fargo bank branch in Washington, DC, U.S., October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pete Schroeder/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that it boosted its estimate for a possible legal reserve shortfall to US$3.9 billion for the quarter ending June 30, from US$3.1 billion earlier this year, according to a regulatory filing.

The bank said that the increase was due to "a variety of matters, including retail sales practices matters."

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark