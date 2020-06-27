Wells Fargo continues work from home policy to September: Bloomberg News

Wells Fargo & Co employees will be working from home till at least Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co employees will be working from home till at least Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Until reopening in September the bank will continue with its current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home, while maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open, the report https://bloom.bg/3eyhDC6 said, citing a statement from Wells Fargo spokesperson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The bank had advised its employees in May to work from home through at least June 30 and had cautioned workers that its coronavirus-related policies would likely stay in place even after governments loosen lockdowns.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)