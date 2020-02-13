Wells Fargo ends forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims
REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday that it will no longer require arbitration for employees in connection with any future sexual harassment claims effective immediately.
The San Francisco-based bank made the decision following a shareholder proposal from Clean Yield Asset Management which has since been withdrawn.
