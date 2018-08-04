Wells Fargo faces probes over low-income housing tax credits: filing

Business

Wells Fargo faces probes over low-income housing tax credits: filing

Multiple U.S. agencies are probing Wells Fargo & Co's use of low-income housing tax credits, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks by an ATM at the Wells Fargo &amp; Co. bank in downtown Denver
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by an ATM at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver, U.S., April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

NEW YORK: Multiple U.S. agencies are probing Wells Fargo & Co's use of low-income housing tax credits, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The inquiries focus on how Wells Fargo purchased or negotiated the purchase of those credits in connection with its financing of low-income housing developments, according to its 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Wells Fargo did not disclose the agencies conducting the probes.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark