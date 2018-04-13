Wells Fargo faces US$1 billion fine to settle loan abuses

Wells Fargo & Co on Friday said first-quarter profit rose 6 percent, helped by a lower U.S. tax rate.

REUTERS: Regulators have offered Wells Fargo & Co a penalty of US$1 billion to resolve outstanding investigations related to auto insurance and mortgage lending abuses, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets said in its first quarter results on Friday.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency were readying a fine of up to US$1 billion for Wells Fargo's auto insurance and mortgage lending abuses.

The bank said it may have to revise its quarterly results to reflect the final settlement.

"The CFPB and OCC have collectively offered to resolve for an aggregate of US$1 billion in civil money penalties," the bank said.

"At this time, we are unable to predict final resolution of the CFPB/OCC matter and cannot reasonably estimate our related loss contingency."

The company reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit, saying net income applicable to common stock rose to US$5.53 billion, or US$1.12 per share in the quarter ended March 31, from US$5.23 billion, or US$1.03 per share a year ago. https://reut.rs/2HgHNMt

Analysts on average were looking for US$1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

