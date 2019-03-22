Wells Fargo in talks with ex-Goldman exec Schwartz to be its next CEO: New York Post

Wells Fargo's board is in talks with Harvey Schwartz, the former president and co-chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs, to take over as the bank's next chief executive, the New York Post reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the talks.

Schwartz is up against another serious candidate for Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan's job, whose identity couldn't immediately be learned, the newspaper reported citing one source close to the situation.

Shares of Wells Fargo pared some losses to trade down 1.5 percent at US$49.62. The stock was earlier down 2.4 percent.

The bank was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)