Wells Fargo names BNY Mellon's Charles Scharf as CEO

Wells Fargo & Co on Friday named Charles Scharf, the chief executive officer of Bank of New York Mellon , to its top job.

Wells Fargo interim CEO Allen Parker will continue to serve in the role until Scharf joins on Oct. 21, the bank said.

Parker, 64, was thrust into the position in March when former CEO Tim Sloan resigned abruptly, saying pressure from politicians and regulators had become a distraction in running the scandal-plagued bank.

Scharf, also former Visa Inc CEO, serves on the board of Microsoft Corp .

Shares of Wells Fargo were up nearly 1per cent at US$49.31 in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

