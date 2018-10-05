Wells Fargo planning its first post-crisis mortgage bond: Bloomberg

Wells Fargo & Co is planning its first post-crisis offering of bonds tied to U.S. home loans without government backing, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US$441 million non-agency bond will include top portions, which will be rated AAA and the sale will be finalized next week, according to the report.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)