Wells Fargo planning its first post-crisis mortgage bond: Bloomberg
Wells Fargo & Co is planning its first post-crisis offering of bonds tied to U.S. home loans without government backing, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The US$441 million non-agency bond will include top portions, which will be rated AAA and the sale will be finalized next week, according to the report.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
