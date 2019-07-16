Wells Fargo's quarterly profit rises 22per cent

Wells Fargo & Co reported a 22per cent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped partly by the fourth-largest U.S. lender's aggressive cost cutting.

Net income applicable to common stock rose http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190716:nBw7qdcmPa to US$5.85 billion, or US$1.30 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$4.79 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$1.15 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

