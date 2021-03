Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it had a prime brokerage relationship with Archegos Capital and that it no longer had any exposure and did not experience any losses.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

