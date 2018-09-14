Wells Fargo sees total expenses dropping by US$3 billion by 2020: CFO

Wells Fargo & Co's chief financial officer said on Friday the bank expects to reduce total expenses by about US$3 billion by 2020.

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co's chief financial officer said on Friday the bank expects to reduce total expenses by about US$3 billion by 2020.

Speaking at an industry conference, CFO John Shrewsberry said the bank was on track to reach its target of US$53.5 to US$54.5 billion by the end of 2018. He sees expenses in the range of US$50.0 billion to US$51.0 billion in 2020.

Advertisement

The outlook excludes remediation and penalty costs associated with the widespread regulatory and legal problems at the bank. For the current quarter, the company expects approximately US$200 million in costs from ongoing efforts to repay customers who were overcharged for various services.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)