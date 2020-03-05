Wells Fargo to raise minimum pay in most of its US markets

REUTERS: Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday (Mar 4) it plans to increase minimum wage to between US$15 and US$20 per hour for most of its US markets, joining other Wall Street banks that have raised hourly pay in recent years.

The pay hikes, which will take effect by the end of 2020, will increase the wages for more than 20,000 US-based employees and will be based on employee location.

In recent years, Wells Fargo has increased its minimum hourly base pay in the US by 32 per cent, most recently to US$15 in March 2018, the company said.

Employees working in the cities of New York or San Francisco will receive a minimum hourly pay rate of US$20, while employees in Charlotte or Des Moines will receive a minimum of US$16 per hour, according to the company.

Last year, Bank of America Corp said it would raise its minimum wage to US$20 per hour over a two-year period.

JPMorgan Chase & Co has been raising hourly wages to between US$15 and US$18, but has fielded criticism from US lawmakers that it should raise it further.

The announcement from Wells Fargo comes a week before Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf is scheduled to testify before the US Congress over measures the bank taken related to its sales scandal.

