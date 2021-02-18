Wells Fargo wins Fed acceptance for overhaul plan tied to cap: Bloomberg News

Fed officials have privately signaled to Wells Fargo & Co that they have accepted its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

REUTERS: Fed officials have privately signaled to Wells Fargo & Co that they have accepted its proposal for overhauling risk management and governance, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The approval is a key step in getting the regulatory asset cap lifted, which has hindered Wells Fargo's growth since 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares in the bank jumped 6per cent on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)