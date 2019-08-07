Wendy's backs full-year profit target after narrow beat, shares rise

REUTERS: Wendy's Co stuck to its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday after edging past analysts' estimates for second quarter in the face of a handful of major marketing investments by some of its biggest rivals, sending its shares 7per cent higher.

The results come weeks after other established restaurant chains such as McDonald's Corp , Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks Corp reported solid growth, driven by new menu additions and expanded delivery services.

Wendy's has also revamped its menus, launching the "US$5 Biggie Bag combo", expanding its "Made to Crave" menu and adding a parmesan caesar chicken salad to its offering.

"We are pleased with Wendy's performance given McDonald's best U.S. comparable performance since 4Q15," Cowen analyst Andrew Charles said.

Wendy's has also invested in remodeling its restaurants and adding kiosks, while ramping up delivery through a partnership with DoorDash.

More than 80per cent of the burger chain's U.S. restaurants were covered by the DoorDash service at the end of second quarter, the company said.

These efforts lifted North America same-stores sales growth 1.4per cent in the quarter, slightly above analysts' average estimate of 1.36per cent.

Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor on a post-earnings call said he was also looking at including plant-based proteins in the company's menu.

Meat alternatives from companies such as Beyond Meat Inc and its competitor Impossible Foods have seen booming demand from consumers and restaurants.

Excluding certain items, Wendy's posted adjusted profit of 18 cents per share in the quarter, beating estimates by 1 cent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast of about 3.5per cent to 7per cent growth, which Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said was "likely to be viewed positively."

But Wendy's total revenue of US$435.3 million came in below estimates of US$439.9 million.

Shares, which have gained 16per cent this year, were up 7per cent at US$19.37.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Sriraj Kalluvila)