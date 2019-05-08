Wendy's quarterly revenue beats estimates

Burger chain Wendy's Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it collected more royalties from its franchises and its line of premium burgers that come with avocado, bacon and barbecue chicken attracted more diners.

Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to US$408.6 million, beating analysts' estimates of US$399.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Wendy's same-store sales rose 1.3 percent in North America in the first quarter ended March 31, largely in-line with the estimate of 1.28 percent growth.

