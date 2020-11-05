Western Digital to increase Malaysia investments by US$555 million: PM

Western Digital has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit (US$554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Western Digital has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit (US$554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

The additional investment will create more than 2,000 new jobs, he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by David Goodman)