Western Digital to increase Malaysia investments by US$555 million: PM

Western Digital has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit (US$554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The additional investment will create more than 2,000 new jobs, he said in a statement.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

