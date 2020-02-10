WeWork closes 100 buildings in China over coronavirus threat: CNBC

Office sharing startup WeWork has closed 100 buildings in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman Marcelo Claure said in a CNBC interview on Monday.

Claure also reiterated that the company aims to be profitable in 2021.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)