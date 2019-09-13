WeWork considers IPO valuation of as low as US$10 billion: Sources

NEW YORK: WeWork owner The We Company may seek a valuation in its upcoming initial public offering of between US$10 billion and US$12 billion, a dramatic discount to the US$47 billion valuation it achieved in January, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deliberations indicate that WeWork does not feel confident that the corporate governance changes it unveiled on Friday will be enough to woo investors concerned about its lack of a path to profitability.

The sources cautioned that no decision has been made and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

