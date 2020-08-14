WeWork gets new US$1.1 billion commitment from SoftBank, cuts burn rate
The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on Thursday that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to US$671 million from the end of last year and obtained a US$1.1 billion commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank .
NEW YORK: The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on Thursday that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to US$671 million from the end of last year and obtained a US$1.1 billion commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank .
WeWork said in an e-mail to employees discussing its second-quarter results that it continues to execute on its five-year plan and it has US$4.1 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments, including the new SoftBank funds.
The e-mail was seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Chris Reese)