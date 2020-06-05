WeWork Global to invest US$100 million in India business

Business

WeWork Global to invest US$100 million in India business

WeWork will invest US$100 million in its Indian business as the office-sharing startup looks to work its way through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has hit its business and kept people indoors for months.

A WeWork logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
WeWork's India franchise in May laid off 100 employees or 20per cent of its workforce, joining a slew of firms that are cutting costs.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

