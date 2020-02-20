WeWork names Shyam Gidumal new COO

Business

WeWork names Shyam Gidumal new COO

Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday named a former Ernst & Young executive, Shyam Gidumal, as its new chief operating officer, weeks after appointing real-estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its CEO.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen above the entrance to the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan, Ne
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen above the entrance to the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday named a former Ernst & Young executive, Shyam Gidumal, as its new chief operating officer, weeks after appointing real-estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its CEO.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark