WeWork names Shyam Gidumal new COO

REUTERS: Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday named a former Ernst & Young executive, Shyam Gidumal, as its new chief operating officer, weeks after appointing real-estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its CEO.

