WeWork reports improved free cash flow in first quarter: CFO's email

NEW YORK: The We Company, owner of WeWork, said its first-quarter free cash outflow grew 60 per cent sequentially, according to an email the company's chief financial officer sent to employees on Thursday (May 14) and reviewed by Reuters.

The company had been incurring growing losses through last year. The email did not mention profitability, but said it had a free cash outflow of US$482 million in the first quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Ross said WeWork had US$3.9 billion in cash and commitments as of March 2020, compared to US$4.4 billion that it said it had in the last quarter.

