WeWork third-quarter losses widen to US$1.25 billion as expansion ramps up

NEW YORK: The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter widened to US$1.25 billion from US$497 million a year earlier as its money-losing shared-office business doubled in size with a record number of desks added to its network.

Gross profit from the sale of memberships to its flexible workspace operations and service revenue rose in the third quarter to US$808 million from US$454 million in the year-ago quarter, a presentation to investors reviewed by Reuters showed.

WeWork added a record 115,000 desks in the quarter, up from 53,000 desks it added to its worldwide operations a year earlier.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)