WhatsApp, Paypal invest in Indonesian payments and ride-hailing firm Gojek

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook's messaging platform WhatsApp and Paypal said on Wednesday (Jun 3) they had invested in Indonesian payments and ride-hailing firm Gojek as part of its ongoing fundraising round.

WhatsApp and Paypal did not mention how much money it was investing in Go-Jek or how big a stake it would acquire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

WhatsApp Chief Operations Officer Matt Idema said in a blog post the messaging platform would work with Gojek "to support the growth of millions of businesses".

Paypal said in a joint statement that its payment capabilities would be integrated into Gojek's services.

Reuters reported in April that Facebook was in talks with Gojek about an investment. Having evolved from a ride-hailing service founded in 2010 to a one-stop app via which users can make online payments and order food and services, Gojek is valued at US$10 billion, sources have said.

