WhatsApp says Brazil central bank willing to restore payments service

SAO PAULO: Facebook Inc messaging service WhatsApp said on Thursday that Brazil's central bank had said it intended to find a way to restore the payments service in the country by working with Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc.

"The central bank made clear that they support platforms like WhatsApp that are innovating in digital payments," Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp said in a statement.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)