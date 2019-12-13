WhatsApp stops support for older smartphones

SINGAPORE: Those using older smartphones could soon find themselves unable to use WhatsApp, after the messaging app said it is stopping support for older operating systems.

Support for Windows Phone operating systems will cease after the end of the year, while certain Android and iOS operating systems have until February next year.

In a post on its website, the Facebook-owned platform said it would continue to provide support for the following:

Android running OS 4.0.3+

iPhone running iOS 9+

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Those on Android versions 2.3.7 and older as well as iPhone users with iOS8 and older can continue using the app until Feb 1, 2020.



However, they will no longer be able to create new accounts nor re-verify existing accounts.

"Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time," said WhatsApp on its website.



