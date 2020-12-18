WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

Business

WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version - report

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representat
FILE PHOTO: A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, October 9, 2018. Picture taken October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.

The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two. (https://bit.ly/2K9Tx6W)

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc's namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet..

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark