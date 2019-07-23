Whirlpool earnings beat estimates as higher prices offset tariff impact

Whirlpool Corp on Monday beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast, as the appliance maker sold its washing machines and kitchen appliances at higher prices.

REUTERS: Whirlpool Corp on Monday reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and lifted its full-year profit forecast, as the appliance maker raised prices on its washing machines and kitchen appliances to offset higher production costs.

Whirlpool has been wrestling with the impact of U.S. tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, both major components in its appliances, pushing the company to raise prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.01 per share for the second quarter ended June 30, above analysts' average estimate of US$3.71, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 0.9per cent to US$5.19 billion, while analysts were expecting US$5.02 billion.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between US$14.75 and US$15.50 per share from its prior outlook of between US$14 and US$15 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Advertisement