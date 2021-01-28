Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates

Business

Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates

Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday forecast 2021 profit above expectations, as demand for its home appliances rose among people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Ohio
FILE PHOTO: The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp on Wednesday forecast 2021 profit above expectations, as demand for its home appliances rose among people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whirlpool said it expects full-year 2021 adjusted profit to be between US$19 per share and US$20 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$19.10, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark