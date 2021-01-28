Whirlpool forecasts 2021 profit above estimates

The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Ohio
The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, on Oct 3, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk)
NEW YORK: Home appliances maker Whirlpool on Wednesday (Jan 27) forecast 2021 profit above expectations, as demand for its home appliances rose among people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for large home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, tumble driers that were traditionally available only in white and are known as white goods, picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic as people diverted their discretionary spending from social activities like traveling into their homes.

Whirlpool said it expects full-year 2021 adjusted profit to be between US$19 per share and US$20 per share, compared to analysts' average estimate of US$19.10, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings available to the company in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31 rose to US$497 million, or US$7.77 per share, from US$288 million, or US$4.52 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to US$5.80 billion from US$5.38 billion, a year earlier.

Source: Reuters

