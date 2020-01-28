Whirlpool profit beats estimates on higher prices, cost cuts

MICHIGAN: Whirlpool Corp beat analysts' estimates for quarterly earnings and forecast 2020 profit largely above expectations on Monday (Jan 27), as the appliances manufacturer raised prices and reined in expenses to cushion the impact of higher production costs.

Cost of imported steel and aluminium, both major components in the company's products, have remained high due to US tariffs.

Whirlpool, which owns brands such as KitchenAid and Maytag, said it expects full-year 2020 profit to be between US$16.00 per share and US$17.00 per share, the mid-point of which came in above analysts' average estimate of US$16.34.

Net earnings available to the company rose to US$288 million, or US$4.52 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$170 million, or US$2.64 per share, a year earlier.

Whirlpool said cost of products sold fell nearly eight per cent to US$4.33 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$4.91 per share, beating estimate of US$4.27, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales of US$5.38 billion missed analysts' estimates of US$5.52 billion.

The company's shares were up 1.5 per cent at US$150.49 in extended trading.

