Whirlpool recalls 310,000 kettles over safety fears

PARIS: US appliance giant Whirlpool announced on Tuesday (Feb 20) it was recalling 310,000 kettles worldwide that are potentially dangerous because of faulty handles.

The recall will affect 1.7-litre models of the KitchenAid brand manufactured between January 2013 and June 2017 and sold in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said in a statement.

The group decided to tke action following complaints from customers that handles were breaking off, exposing users to the risk of being burned by boiling water.

"We voluntarily take action to keep our consumers safe by asking for the products to be returned to Whirlpool in exchange for a new one at no cost to the consumer," it explained.

The US multinational was recently criticised by British MPs for its "woeful" response to problems identified in some of the tumble dryers produced by its Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit brands which are a fire risk.

A Whirlpool-made fridge freezer was also found to be the source of a fire in a London tower block last year which left 71 people dead.

