Whirlpool recalls washing machines in UK on fire risk

LONDON: Whirlpool, the US manufacturer of electrical appliances, said on Tuesday (Dec 17) it would need to recall some 500,000 washing machines sold in Britain owing to a potential fire risk.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers ... but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority," Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news comes only six months after the company launched a massive recall of tumble dryers.

Regarding the latest recall, Whirlpool said washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with doors, potentially causing a fire.

Whirlpool advised consumers to unplug their washing machines ahead of them receiving a repair or new appliance.

"This safety alert will cause huge disruption for millions of people who will have no washing machine over Christmas, and following the tumble dryer scandal, leaves Whirlpool's reputation as a company that can be trusted on product safety in tatters," said Sue Davies, strategic policy adviser at consumer group Which?

Advertisement