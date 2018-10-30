Whirlpool to continue production in its Turkey factories: statement

U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool will continue operations at its factories in Turkey's western Manisa province, it said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday, although it is exiting the domestic sales business in the country.

Whirlpool said last week in a conference call that it is exiting a number of loss making businesses in Europe, Middle East and Africa, including domestic sales operations in Turkey.

