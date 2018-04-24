Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec

Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec Corp for US$1.08 billion in cash.

Whirlpool also said it expects to buy back about US$1 billion of shares in the form of a modified Dutch Auction tender offer.

The deal, which does not include its Italy facility, is not expected to have a material impact on Whirlpool's 2018 financial results, it said.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)