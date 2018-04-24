Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec

Business

Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec

Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec Corp for US$1.08 billion in cash.

The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Ohio
FILE PHOTO - The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. Picture taken October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Bookmark

REUTERS: Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its Embraco compressor business to Japan's Nidec Corp for US$1.08 billion in cash.

Whirlpool also said it expects to buy back about US$1 billion of shares in the form of a modified Dutch Auction tender offer.

The deal, which does not include its Italy facility, is not expected to have a material impact on Whirlpool's 2018 financial results, it said.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark