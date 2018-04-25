Whitbread to spin off Costa Coffee

Whitbread plc said it would spin off its Costa Coffee business, leaving it with its Premier Inn hotels operation, with the split expected to be completed within 24 months.

It said Costa Coffee was the clear UK market leader and second largest globally, and had attractive long-term international opportunities.

