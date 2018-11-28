White House adviser says may be more announcements when asked about GM shutdown consequences

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday indicated President Donald Trump may in the future announce specific ramifications for General Motors' plans to potentially close some of its North America plants and cut thousands of jobs.

"I'm going to leave that to him," Kudlow said when asked if Trump has consequences in mind for the major auto maker. "You may find additional announcements coming on that topic."

