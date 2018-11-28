White House adviser says may be more announcements when asked about GM shutdown consequences

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday indicated President Donald Trump may in the future announce specific ramifications for General Motors' plans to potentially close some of its North America plants and cut thousands of jobs.

A view of the entrance to the West Plant of the General Motors Lordstown Complex assembly plant in
A view of the entrance to the West Plant at the General Motors Lordstown Complex, assembly plant in Warren, Ohio, U.S., November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Alan Freed

"I'm going to leave that to him," Kudlow said when asked if Trump has consequences in mind for the major auto maker. "You may find additional announcements coming on that topic."

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

